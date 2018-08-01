Loggers Rally Past Rox Tuesday

The LaCrosse Loggers rallied in the late innings to top the Rox 7-3 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. The loss snaps the Rox four game winning streak.

St. Cloud jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, with the first run scoring on a Jack Barrie double and the second on a Noah Hill two-bagger.

After LaCrosse scored a run in the top of the third inning to cut St. Cloud's lead in half, Connor Aube scored a run for the Rox in the bottom of the inning on an error to restore the two-run lead.

However, LaCrosse would score four in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for the win.

The Rox fall to 13-11 on the second half of the season and 29-31 overall. St. Cloud will play a doubleheader against Mankato on Wednesday. Game one is set for a noon first pitch in Mankato, with the second game beginning at 7:05 St. Cloud.

Both games can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.