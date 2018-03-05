Local Wrestlers Successful At State

On Thursday, the Foley wrestlers won the Class 2A Consolation Championship. On Saturday, they sent 4 to the individual finals. Unfortunately, the Foley Four came up just short.

John Dierkes and Justin Henry came into the tournament unseeded, but that didn’t stop them from putting together a great run. Dierkes started the tournament by knocking off the 3rd seeded wrestler in the Class 2A 138 pound bracket, by a score of 9 to 4. He followed that up by winning his next 2 matches by just 2 points each time. However, his run would end in the finals, as he fell to Bennett Berge of Kasson- Mantorville by a score of 1-0.

170 pounder, Justin Henry, would also open up the state tournament with a big upset, beating 4th seeded Matthew Jeska. He followed that up with a 4-1 victory in the quarterfinals, and was a winner by fall in the semifinals. He fell in the finals by a 7-5 score, and finished as Foley’s 2nd state runner- up.

2nd seeded Saylor Schmit was the third Falcon to wrestle in the finals, but was unable to overcome first seed Bobby Striggow of Orono. Schmit would lose by way of a 9-2 decision.

Foley’s fourth finalist was 2017 defending state champion, Mitch Trigg. The Falcon heavyweight would get down early in the finals, but showed great will power and battled his way back. Unfortunately, he would run out of time and fall by a score of 8-7.

Senior Nate Garceau was the 5th Falcon to stand on the podium, placing 4th in the 113 pound weight Class

The St. Cloud Tech Tigers also had a great showing at the State tournament. Senior Austin Brenner would place 2nd, making him an impressive 5- time state place winner. The future North Dakota State Bison rolled to the finals, before falling to Payton Robb of Owatonna by an 8-2 decision. Alex Kern would place 5th at 126, Dallas Hooper placed 4th at 145, and sophomore Isaiah Green took 5th at 220.

Other Area Placewinners

Jason Kasella- Royalton- 2nd at 220A

Jackson Held- Royalton- 4th at 160A

Marshall Meehl- Royalton- 5th at 182A

Cole Fibranz- Sartell- 3rd at 220AAA