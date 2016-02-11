Local Skiers Compete At State Nordic Ski Meet

BIWABIK -- Several area skiers competed at the State Nordic Ski meet today (Thursday) at Giants Ridge Ski Resort in Biwabik.

The Brainerd boys team finished 14th out of 16 teams with a total score of 283 points.

Individual results include Little Falls sophomore Hunter Zupko finishing 28th out of 159 racers, St. Cloud freshman Alex Nemeth finished 86th, Little Falls junior Seth Crocker finished 135th and St. Cloud junior Clayton Teff finished 143rd.

The Little Falls girls team would take 13th out of 16 team with a total score of 216 points. The St. Cloud team would finish 16th with a total of 123 points.

Individual results include Little Falls Kendal Hendrickson (49th out of 160th), St. Cloud's Ann Lindell (91st), Little Falls Amelia Kresha (95th), Little Falls Nicollet Gammon-Dee (105th), St. Cloud Lauren Buchholz (107th), Little Falls Hannah Veillette (116th), Little Falls Molly Lange (128th), Little Falls Christy Masog (136th), St. Cloud's Colette Jemming (141st), Little Falls Cathryn Zack (149th), St. Cloud's Madilyn Fesenmaier (152nd), St. Cloud's Emma Wildeson (154th), St. Cloud's Lydia Anderson (155th), and St. Cloud's Maggie Baumann (158th).