Local High Schools Work To Prevent Infectious Diseases Among Student Athletes

UNDATED -- An outbreak of impetigo at Belle Plaine High School Friday night had several football players heading to the doctors office instead of the football field.

Impetigo is a common and contagious skin infection that mainly affects infants and children.

However, here in the St. Cloud Metro area, schools are trying to stay ahead of the curve.

Jim Michaud is the interim Activities Director at the Sartell-St. Stephen High School. He says some uniforms are laundered in school, student have their own equipment they take home and clean and maintenance does regular routine cleaning in the building.

"I know our maintenance department works very hard in keeping our floors and surfaces in the building clean."

Michaud says if a student is infected they are immediately removed from practice until they are cleared by a doctor.

Impetigo is more commonly associated with wrestling as opposed to football. It is usually treated with an antibiotic ointment or cream.

Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan says when situations like this happen to other schools, it's a good reminder for students and staff to practice good hygiene.

"We send reminders to kids to get their closes laundered, we did chat with our weight room guys to make sure we are sanitizing the equipment after each use."

Keenan adds they do what they can to protect the health of their student athletes and should a situation like Belle Plaine occur, they would work closely with the Department of Health.