Local Group Hosting Charity Run, Kickball Tournament
COLD SPRING/SAUK RAPIDS -- The group "Fat Guys Hot Chicks Active" are organizing a couple more fundraising events this summer.
Spokesman Mitch Eickhoff says the first is a 5K in Cold Spring next month.
The 2nd annual Race To The Taps, but our 4th overall with Third Street Brewhouse. It will be June 9th. The race will start at 11:00 a.m. We're kind of lining up with their anniversary party, so they're going to have live music and brewery tours, so it should be a great time.
The cost to enter is $30, which includes a free t-shirt and a pint of beer. The proceeds from the run will benefit Anna Marie's Alliance.
Then, Eickhoff says his group will be hosting a kickball tournament in August.
I had a yellow lab that I hung out with for about 16 years and he just passed away about a week and a half ago. So, in honor of him, I wanted to help the Humane Society.
The "Miles 16" kickball tournament will be on August 12th at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids. It will be limited to 16 teams, with an entry fee of $150 per team. All participants are also encouraged to bring a donation for the Tri-County Humane Society.