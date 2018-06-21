Local Baseball Players Highlight All-State Teams

A trio of local high school baseball players made their respective classes' All State teams, which were selected by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association.

In Class AA, Cathedral pitcher/third baseman Tyler Bautch made the cut. On the pitcher's mound, the senior was 2-3 with an 2.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 regular-season innings pitched. At the plate, Bautch hit .364 with four home runs and 14 runs batted in in helping CHS to the Section 6AA championship.

Rocori's Eli Emerson and St. Cloud Apollo's Tanner Blommer both made the cut in Class AAA.

Emerson finished 2018 with a 5-1 record for the Section 5AAA champion Spartans, striking out 45 batters in 38.1 innings while posting a 1.82 ERA.

Blommer led Apollo to a pair of wins in the section playoffs, including an extra-inning win over Rocori in the second round.