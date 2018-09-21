Little Falls Wins A Thriller In OT Friday

Saint Cloud -- Little Falls wins a thriller in overtime over St. Cloud Cathedral with a final score 28-26.

At halftime the score was Little Falls 6 and St. Cloud Cathedral 13. Going into the second half Little Falls was looking at getting back into the game and for Cathedral they were looking to keep their foot on the gas.

No one would score in the third quarter. We move to the fourth quarter and Little Falls would be the first ones on the score board. St. Cloud Cathedral was punting near the end zone and it was blocked by Little Falls, Mason Dempsey recovered the ball in the end zone for the touchdown. After the missed pass for the two point conversion the score was Little Falls 12 and St. Cloud 13. It wouldn't take long for St. Cloud to answer back as they would score on a 74 yard touchdown reception caught by wide receiver Chris Wrenn from quarterback Jack Pelzel to make the score 20-12 after a successful extra point.

Late in the fourth quarter Little Falls would score on a 20 yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Isaiah Sloan from Austin Udy and after a successful two point conversion we were tied at 20 a piece. No one would score in the quarter so we would move to overtime. Little Falls would by the first to score and they would nail a two point conversion to make the score 28-20. St. Cloud would answer back scoring on their overtime drive but a failed two point conversion would end the game. Final score Little Falls 28 and St. Cloud 26.

With the win Little Falls moves to 1-3 on the season and will play host to Zimmerman on Friday, September 28. With the loss St. Cloud Cathedral moves to 0-4 on the season and will travel to play Albany on Friday, September 28.