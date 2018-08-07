Listless Twins Fall In Series Opener Monday

Cleveland beat the Twins 10-0 Monday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Progressive Field. The Twins fall to 52-59 with the loss, ten games behind Cleveland in the American League Central standings.

Minnesota managed just three hits and did not draw a walk while striking out 13 times in a stunning display of futility. Kyle Gibson took the loss for the Twins, lasting five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer shut down the Twins' offense, tossing six innings while striking out eleven batters.

The Twins will try to bounce back Tuesday night in Cleveland. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30 and first pitch set for 6:10.