Lions Beat Vikings 16-13

The Vikings lost in Detroit today on Thanksgiving 16-13. Matt Prater made a 40-yard field goal as time expired for Detroit.

Sam Bradford threw an interception in Viking territory with 30 seconds left that set up the Lions. The Vikings trailed 10-7 at halftime but Kai Forbath made 2 field goals to give the Vikings a 13-10 lead early in the 4th quarter

Sam Bradford threw for 224 yards and Matt Asiata ran for 27 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota . The Vikings are 6-5 and will host Dallas Thursday December 1 at 7:30, pregame at 6:30 on WJON.