LEGION: Sixers Shock Top Seed Monticello With Rally

The #4 seed St. Cloud 76ers beat top seeded Monticello 10-9 in the winner's bracket of the Sub State 12 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Joe Faber Field Tuesday night. The Sixers rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth inning to earn the win.

Chris Backes had the go-ahead hit for the Sixers in the top of the ninth to cap a furious rally that included seven hits. Sam Matchinsky finished 2-4 with three runs scored.

Elsewhere in the winner's bracket, #3 Little Falls scored eight runs over the game's final two innings to beat #2 Sauk Rapids 9-7.

In the loser's bracket, #7 Waite Park staved off elimination with a 5-4 win over #6 Sartell, and #8 Foley eliminated the #5 Chutes with a 5-4 win.

WEDNESDAY (Note Time Change)

Monticello vs Waite Park 6 PM at Dick Putz Field

Foley vs Sauk Rapids at apprx 8:15 PM at Dick Putz Field

WINNERS BRACKET:

Little Falls vs 76ers 8 PM Joe Faber Field