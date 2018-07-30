Legion Baseball Sub State 12 Full Recap

The Sauk Rapids American Legion baseball team is heading to the state tournament after defeating Sartell for the Sub-Section 12 championship.

FOLEY Post 298 3 SARTELL Post 277 0

The Foley Legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Sartell Legion, backed by great defense and a very good pitching performance. The Foley Legion’s, Chris Plante started on the mound, he threw a complete game, to earned the win. He gave up just one hit, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3 with a home run, estimated at about 380’. Eon VanWald went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and Mark Dierkes had a beautifully executed squeeze bunt for a huge RBI. Drew Beier earned a walk pair of walks, he had one stolen base and he scored one run, along with some sensational plays at shortstop. Andrew Murphy had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, Noah Novak was hit by a pitch and Mitch Peterson earned two stolen bases.

The Sartell Legion’s, Jake Schelonka started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dylan Notsch went 1-for-3, Gavin Linn earned a pair of walks and Carter Hemmesch was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS Post 254 6 FOLEY Post 298 4

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Foley Legion in very exciting ball game. The Sauk Rapids Legion collected ten hits and they got a good pitching performance. Lefty Brady Posch started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up just one hit, surrendered two runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Logan Donahue closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs. Trygve Hanson had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with five big RBIs and he scored a run and Kade Patterson went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Bjorn Hanson went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Tyler Hemker went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Brady Pesta went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Andvik went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brady Posch earned three walks and Cole Fuecker earned a pair of walks.

The Foley’s Legion, Lefty Alec Dietel started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Drew Beier threw three inning in relief, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Eon VanWald went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Noah Novak had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mark Dierkes earned a walk and Mitch Peterson had a stolen base.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

SAUK RAPIDS Post 254 5 SARTELL Post 277 4

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Sartell Legion for the Championship and a trip to the state tournament. Trygve Hanson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Bjorn Hanson had a good game, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Posch went 1-for-3 with a big two run home run, he was hit by a pitch. Brady Pesta went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4 and Kade Patterson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Cole Fuecker was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk, Tanner Andvik went 1-for-3 and Trygve Hanson had a sacrifice fly.

The Sartell Legion’s, Riley Ahrndt started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walk and he surrendered four runs. Riley Hartwig threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Riley Hartwig went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Ahrndt went