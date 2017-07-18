Legion Baseball Scores And Schedule

The St. Cloud Chutes remained alive in the American Legion Sub-Section tournament with an 11-6 win over Waite Park. Tyler Bautch pitched seven strong innings for the Chutes and Cam Dehler added three runs batted in.

The loss eliminated Waite Park from the tournament.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids 10, St. Augusta 0 (St. Augusta eliminated)

Winner's Bracket

76ers 4, Little Falls 2

Foley 7, Sartell 0

TUESDAY

Sauk Rapids vs Sartell (Elimination Game)

Chutes vs Little Falls (Elimination Game)

76ers vs Foley