Legion Baseball Scores And Schedule
The St. Cloud Chutes remained alive in the American Legion Sub-Section tournament with an 11-6 win over Waite Park. Tyler Bautch pitched seven strong innings for the Chutes and Cam Dehler added three runs batted in.
The loss eliminated Waite Park from the tournament.
ELSEWHERE:
Sauk Rapids 10, St. Augusta 0 (St. Augusta eliminated)
Winner's Bracket
76ers 4, Little Falls 2
Foley 7, Sartell 0
TUESDAY
Sauk Rapids vs Sartell (Elimination Game)
Chutes vs Little Falls (Elimination Game)
76ers vs Foley