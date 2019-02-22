The Twins start spring training games in Florida Saturday when they play the Baltimore Orioles at 12:05 (CT) and then the Tampa Bay Rays at 5:05 (CT). WJON will broadcast the Twins vs. Red Sox game Sunday at noon. Lavelle E Neal III of the Star Tribune joined me on WJON today live from Fort Myers, Florida where he is covering the Twins. He says the Twins are interested in free agent utility man Marwin Gonzalez. Last year with Houston he batted .247 with 16 home runs in 145 games. He can play everywhere in the field except pitcher and catcher. Listen to Lavelle's take on the Twins.

Lavelle also touched on the Gopher basketball loss to Michigan. He feels they need to finish the season 3-1 if they hope to make the NCAA tournament.

Lavelle will fill in for Jim Souhan next Monday-Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. on WJON.