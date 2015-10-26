Late INT Helps Cardinals Hold Off Ravens, 26-18

Tony Jefferson intercepted Joe Flacco in the end zone with six seconds to play, and the Cardinals held off the rallying Baltimore Ravens, 26-18, in Arizona on Monday night.

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer passed for 275 yards and two scores, as Arizona (5-2) carried a 26-10 lead deep into the fourth quarter. However, Asa Jackson’s blocked punt set up a Flacco TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk that allowed the Ravens to cut the deficit to eight points with under five minutes to play.

Baltimore (1-6) had a chance to tie the game two possessions later, but they fell short when Flacco was picked off by Jefferson on a second-and-goal inside the 10-yard-line.

Cardinals running back Chris Johnson ran for 122 yards, including a 62-yard scamper on second-effort, and a touchdown.