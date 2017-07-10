Larks Down Rox 7-6

Courtesy: St. Cloud Rox

The St. Cloud Rox lost 7-6 at Bismarck Sunday.  St. Cloud has dropped 3 games in a row and is now 1-4 in the 2nd half of the season and 26-15 overall.

In yesterday's game Bismarck scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning and 3 more in the 6th.  The Rox scored 1 run in the 9th inning but came up a bit short.  Shane Selman was 2-3 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBIs and Brendan Illies went 2-3 with a run scored for the Rox.

St. Cloud will play at Bismarck again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:35.

