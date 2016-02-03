Lakers Snap Out Of Funk With Win Over Wolves Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-115 Tuesday night at Staples Center to snap a ten-game losing streak. The Wolves have dropped five straight games and seven of their last eight.

Kobe Bryant put on a vintage performance, scoring 38 points including seven three-pointers. Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 30 points on 13-20 shooting from the floor.