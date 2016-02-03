Lakers Snap Out Of Funk With Win Over Wolves Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-115 Tuesday night at Staples Center to snap a ten-game losing streak. The Wolves have dropped five straight games and seven of their last eight.
Kobe Bryant put on a vintage performance, scoring 38 points including seven three-pointers. Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 30 points on 13-20 shooting from the floor.
Minnesota returns to Staples Center Wednesday night to take on the Clippers. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 9 p.m..