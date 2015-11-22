Kyle Busch Wins 1st NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship At Miami

Kyle Busch won NASCAR’s 2015 Sprint Cup Series championship by capturing the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. Busch’s victory — his first Cup championship — denied retiring racing great Jeff Gordon his fifth Cup title.

Busch’s title came after he missed the first 11 races of the season with leg and foot fractures suffered in an Xfinity Series crash a day before February’s Daytona 500. He rebounded to win four checkered flags in the Sprint Cup Series prior to Sunday, and he qualified for the Chase for the Championship in August.

Gordon, who was fifth in qualifying for the 797th and final race of his career, finished sixth on Sunday . He ended his amazing 23-year run as stock car racing’s all-time money winner with 93 wins.

2014 Cup champ Kevin Harvick finished a distant second on Sunday, falling just short of his second consecutive title. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five finishers in NASCAR’s final race of the 2015 season , which was delayed for more than an hour by rain.

Martin Truex Jr. finished 12th and last among NASCAR’s four 2015 Chase contenders coming into Sunday.