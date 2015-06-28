Kyle Busch beat his older brother Kurt to the finish line and won Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 road race at Sonoma, Calif. The brothers Busch finished in the first two positions for the first time in NASCAR history.

Kyle Busch seized the lead from Jimmie Johnson with under five laps to go and held on for the checkered flag. Busch captured the victory in just his fifth points race since returning from serious leg injuries suffered in an Xfinity Series race in Daytona in February.

Clint Bowyer took third on Sunday with Kevin Harvick placing fourth and Joey Logano fifth.

As the drivers and their teams head back across the country for next Sunday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona, Kevin Harvick remained in first place in the season’s points standings, 53 points ahead of Martin Truex Jr. Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. rounded out the top 5.