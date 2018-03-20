Kings Top Wild In Overtime
The Los Angeles Kings beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild falls to 41-24-8 on the season with the loss.
Tanner Pearson gave the Kings a 1-0 lead late in the first period with his 15th goal of the season. Pearson received a behind-the-back pass from Dustin Brown on the faceoff circle and beat Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk to give LA the lead in the locker room.
Jeff Carter scored a power play goal on a deflection at 6:21 of the second period to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. However, the Wild would tie the game before the horn sounded to end the second period.
Zach Parise scored his ninth goal of the season at 12:08 of the second period, sweeping across the slot and flicking a wrister past LA goalie Jonathan Quick to cut the Kings lead in half.
Eric Staal tied the game with an absolute snipe after a home-run pass off the stick of Ryan Suter. Staal's goal was his 39th of the season, just three away from Marian Gaborik's franchise record from the 2005-06 season.
Joel Eriksson-Ek's fourth goal of the season gave the Wild a 3-2 lead at 17:29, but the advantage was short-lived as the Kings tied the game just 1:44 later.
Carter's second goal of the game came at 4:26 of overtime and gave Los Angeles the win and extra point in the standings.
The Wild are off until Saturday when they host the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center.