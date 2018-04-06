Kings Top Wild In Overtime Thursday

The Los Angeles Kings beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in overtime Thursday night at Staples Center. The Wild falls to 44-26-11 on the season with one game remaining.

Ryan Murphy and Matt Dumba each scored goals for Minnesota in the opening period, giving the Wild a 2-1 lead after one. The Wild outshot the Kings 10-7 in the opening period.

Los Angeles rattled off three goals in the second period, including a pair from Dustin Brown, to take a 4-2 lead into the third period. LA outshot the Wild 14-4 in the lopsided second period.

However, Minnesota would rally to send the game to overtime, beginning with Eric Staal's 41st goal of the season at 5:42, followed by Nate Prosser's short-handed goal at 9:24.

Dustin Brown's fourth goal of the game came at just :23 of overtime to give the Kings the win.

The Wild wrap up the regular season Saturday night in San Jose. The game can be heard on AM 1390, with puck drop set for 9:30.