Kenosha Too Much For Rox

The Rox are 0-2 to start the 2nd half of the season after a 7-3 loss at Kenosha Thursday night. The Kingfish scored 2 runs in the 2nd and 4 runs in the 3rd inning. Nick McCarty started the game for the Rox but last just 3 innings with 6 hits and 6 runs allowed. Only 1 of those runs against McCarty was earned.

Will Craig hit a 2-run homerun for the Rox as St. Cloud managed just 1 hit against Kenosha. J.D. Nielsen allowed just 1 hit and 3 earned runs in 7 inning to get the win for Kenosha. The Rox play at Green Bay at 3:05 today, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 2:35.