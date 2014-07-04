Kenosha Too Much For Rox

St. Cloud Rox

The Rox are 0-2 to start the 2nd half of the season after a 7-3 loss at Kenosha Thursday night.  The Kingfish scored 2 runs in the 2nd and 4 runs in the 3rd inning.  Nick McCarty started the game for the Rox but last just 3 innings with 6 hits and 6 runs allowed.  Only 1 of those runs against McCarty was earned.

Will Craig hit a 2-run homerun for the Rox as St. Cloud managed just 1 hit against Kenosha.  J.D. Nielsen allowed just 1 hit and 3 earned runs in 7 inning to get the win for Kenosha.  The Rox play at Green Bay at 3:05 today, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 2:35.

