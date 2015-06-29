July 4th 2015 Fireworks Shows In And Near St. Cloud

The 4th of July is literally around the corner and since it's my favorite holiday, I had to take a look to see what there was for fireworks shows in Central Minnesota. Here are a few that look pretty cool to me!

July 4th Fireworks and Celebration, St. Cloud

Enjoy fireworks right on the river!

This year is the 68th annual 4th of July fireworks display. The fireworks , which are synchronized to music, are shot off from a barge in the Mississippi River so viewers can see from both Hester and Wilson parks.

There will be food available as well as several activities for the kids. The National Guard 134th Infantry Division Red Bull Rock Band will perform from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hester Park. The Red Devils will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wilson Park.

St. Joseph Parish Festival -- JoeTown Rocks, St. Joseph

St. Joseph Parish hosts the two day festival, JoeTown Rocks , with a huge fireworks show on July 3rd.

There are several other activities to participate in that are great for the entire family including BINGO, music, quilt raffle and parade.

Brainerd Lakes Area 4th of July Celebration, Brainerd

This will be a great time for the whole family!

The Brainerd Lakes Area fireworks display is one of the largest in the state. They start around 10:15 p.m. from Don Adamson Football Field.

There are several other activities to take in such as the American Celebration parade and Corn on the Cob Feed.

Spicer 4th of July Celebration, Spicer

Another amazing display of fireworks over the water! Spicer kicks off their dazzling fireworks over Green Lake.

The festivities don't start there. Spicer hosts a 3 day celebration for our nation's independence. It includes fun activities such as softball, basketball and volleyball tournaments, a 12 mile race and a kiddie pedal tractor pull. There is also an arts and crafts fair and a Grand Day parade.

Annandale 4th of July Celebration, Annandale

This year Annandale is celebrating 126 years of their 4th of July Celebration.

The festival boasts a parade, carnival, softball tournament, music and of course, fireworks!

The fireworks are shot off from City Park and can be viewed from the lake. It's nothing short of spectacular!