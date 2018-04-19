Juan Berenguer To Throw First Pitch at Rox Home Opener

ST. CLOUD -- A Major League Baseball World Champion will be in attendance at the St. Cloud Rox home opener.

Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Juan "Senor Smoke" Berenguer will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on June 1st at Joe Faber Field.

Berenguer played 15 years in the majors making his debut in 1978 for the New York Mets. He spent four years with the Twins including winning the 1987 World Series.

Along with throwing out the first pitch, he will also be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

The Rox will take on the Mankato MoonDogs at 7:05 p.m. later that night.