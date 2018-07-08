Jose Berrios Lone Twin Named to AL All-Star Team

The 2018 All-Star Game rosters were announced this evening and Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios is the lone Twin to be named to the team.

The 24 year old Berrios is a native of Puerto Rico. So far in 2018, Berrios has an 8-7 record with a 3.54 ERA. He's started 18 game to date in 2018 for the Twins with 114 strikeouts.

Berrios was selected 32nd overall in the first round by the Minnesota Twins in the 2012 MLB draft.