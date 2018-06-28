Jon Benson Gets The Tech Football Job

Tech High School has promoted Jon Benson to Head Football Coach. Tech Principal Charlie Eisenreich confirmed the decision with me Thursday afternoon and says a press release will be issued soon. Benson had been the Defensive Coordinator under Head Coach Gregg Martig and is a former Head Football Coach at Apollo High School from 2004-2009. He replaces long time head coach Gregg Martig who left Tech to take a teaching job and assistant football job at Pequot Lakes.