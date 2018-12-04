Johnnies/Tommies To Play at Allianz Field

The St. John's/St. Thomas football game in 2019 will be played at the new Minnesota Loons Stadium. The game will be a St. Thomas home game and will be played October 19, 2019 at Allianz Field. This will be the first American football game to be played at the new home of the Loons. St. Thomas and Minnesota United came to this agreement.

St. John's football finished their 2018 season at 12-1 after falling 21-18 at Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, Texas last Saturday in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.