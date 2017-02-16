Johnnies Top Hamline To Clinch Home Playoff Game

The St. John's basketball team defeated Hamline 65-63 Wednesday night at Sexton Arena. The Johnnies (16-8, 12-7 MIAC) clinch a home playoff game with the victory.

SJU was led by Patrick Strom, who scored 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Garrett Goetz and Tyler Weiss each scored ten points for the Johnnies in the win.