Johnnies Take Down Cobbers in Moorhead

MOORHEAD -- The St. John's Johnnies used a big first half to beat the Concordia-Moorhead Cobbers 24-16 on Saturday.

Running back Sam Sura had two first half touchdowns en route to a 148-yard performance, and quarterback Nick Martin hit Nick Simon for a score as the Johnnies built a 21-10 halftime lead.

The Cobbers stuck around in the second half, keeping St. John's out of the end zone and cutting the Johnnies lead to 21-16.

A 42-yard field goal by Alexi Johnson late in the fourth quarter gave the Johnnies more breathing room and the eventual win.