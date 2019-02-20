Johnnies Set to Face Bethel In MIAC Tournament [PODCAST]

The St. John's basketball team is 21-4 this season and ranked 10th in the latest d3hoops.com poll. The Johnnies are seeded 2nd in the MIAC tournament and after receiving a first round bye St. John's will host Bethel at 7 p.m. Thursday in the MIAC tournament semifinals.

GoJohnnies.Com

St. John's head coach Pat McKenzie joined me on WJON today. Since St. John's split with Bethel during the regular season he knows his guys won't take Bethel lightly and has lots of respect for them. Hear from Coach McKenzie.

St. John's has been led this season by senior guard David Stokman. He is averaging 15.8 points per game and is shooting 47 percent from the field. As a team St. John's is shooting 41 percent from the field from 3-point range, which is unheard of. Despite the great outside shooting St. John's has a balanced attack with 9 guys in the regular rotation and 6 players averaging more than 6 points per game.

Photo - gojohnnies.com

St. John's may not need another victory in the MIAC tournament to receive an at-large berth into the NCAA tournament but Coach McKenzie says winning the MIAC tournament championship and capturing the automatic bid is the goal.