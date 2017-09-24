Johnnies Lose to Tommies At Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS - Over 35,000 people saw the St. John's University Johnnies and the St. Thomas University Tommies at Target Field Saturday afternoon.

The crowd was the largest over to watch a Division III Football game, shattering the old record of around 17,000.

St. Johns opened the scoring in the 1st with an early field goal. The Tommies ansered later in the 1st with a 31-yard-touchdown pass from former Gopher QB Jacques Perra .

After St. Thomas made the score 14-3 with another touchdown, the Johnnies scored a touchdown of their own when Jackson Erdmann found Jared Streit for a 31-yard touchdown.

The Tommies would task on another field in the third making the score 20-10 heading into the 4th quarter.

Late in the 4th, Erdmann passed to Evan Clark for a 40 yard touchdown.

The Johnnies would get the ball back with a chance to take the lead or tie the ball game. St Johns was unable to convert on 4th down and turned the ball over on downs and ending game 20-17.