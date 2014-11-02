Johnnies Improve To 7-1 With Win Over Augsburg

MINNEAPOLIS -- St. John's University pulled away from the Augsburg Auggies in the second half in a 24-7 victory on Saturday.

Johnnies running back Sam Sura overcame three fumbles in the game to rush for 170 yards on 31 carries.

St. John's wide receiver Josh Bungum did his damage on the ground, complementing Sura with 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns - his first being a game-tying touchdown in the final minute of the first half.

Tied 7-7 at the half, the Johnnies finished the game by scoring 17 unanswered points on Bungum's second touchdown run and a touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Martin to Zack Sundy.