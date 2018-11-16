Johnnies Host Martin Luther in NCAAs Saturday

The St. John's football team will put their undefeated 10-0 record on the line Saturday at noon when they host Martin Luther College. The Johnnies have been nearly untouchable this year having blown out most of their opponents. St. John's closest games were a 34-16 win over Bethel and a 40-20 win over St. Thomas.

Martin Luther is 9-1 and is riding a 9-game win streak after losing September 1 to Gustavus 32-20. Gustavus is the lone common opponent. St. John's beat Gustavus 45-13 September 15.

The winner of St. John's/Martin Luther will play the Claremont/Whitworth winner November 24.