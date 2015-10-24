Johnnies Blow Out Carleton College

NORTHFIELD -- The St. John's Johnnies dominated in a 56-0 shellacking of Carleton College on Saturday.

St. John's receiver Josh Bungum scored three touchdowns in the first quarter -- including a 96-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff.

The Johnnies ran all over the Knights in the second quarter with Sam Sura scoring two rushing touchdowns and Antoine Taylor punching one in as St. John's built a 42-0 halftime lead.

With the win, the Johnnies improve to 6-1 on the season. St. John's will host Augsburg on Halloween at 1:00 p.m.