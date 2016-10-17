Johnnies And Tommies To Square Off At Target Field In 2017

St. John's University football will take on their rival St. Thomas at Target Field on September 23rd, 2017. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on December 13th.

The game will count as a home game for the Tommies. The two teams have met 86 times, with the Johnnies holding a 51-34-1 edge in the series. It will be the first neutral-site meeting for the rivals since 1997 (Metrodome).

Tickets will cost between $15-$35 , with all seating in Target Field to be used. The field will run from the first base dugout to the left field wall.