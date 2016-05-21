Johnnies Advance in Tourney After Walk-Off Win in Extras

LaCROSSE, WI -- After blowing a lead late, the St. John's baseball team came back with a walk-off 5-4 win in extra innings over Luther College last (Friday) night in the NCAA Division III Regionals.

The Johnnies built a 4-1 lead thanks to RBI singles from outfielder Jack Wingerd and shortstop Logan Hershey .

But Luther came back to tie the game at 4-4 with a home run in the 7th and two-run rally in the 8th.

The game remained tied heading into the bottom of the 10th when third baseman Derek Schiebel drove a single into center field with the bases loaded to give the Johnnies the victory.

With the win, St. John's eliminates Luther from the tournament. The Johnnies advance to play Concordia-Chicago today at noon.