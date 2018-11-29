Johnnie Basketball Routs Bethel

St. John's basketball routed Bethel 90-55 Wednesday night in Collegeville. The Johnnies led 44-23 at halftime behind hot shooting. St. John's shot 69 percent from the field for the game which includes 71 percent shooting from 3-point range. The Johnnies were 10-14 shooting from the 3-point line.

St. John's had 5 players shot in double figures led by Jubie Alade with 14 points, Lucas Walford added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Kyle Sorenson added 13 points.

The Johnnies improve to 4-1. Last night's game was the MIAC opener for St. John's. The Johnnies play at Gustavus Saturday at 3pm.