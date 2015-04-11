Jimmie Johnson passed Kevin Harvick and Jamie McMurray on the same lap, and hung on to win the Duck Commander 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday night. A late restart allowed Johnson to go from third to first on one trip around the track. He zoomed past Harvick and McMurray on his way to the win.

Saturday's victory was Johnson's second consecutive checkered flag in Texas and his record fifth overall at the D-shaped speedway. The win was Johnson's second of the 2015 Sprint Cup Series. He also won in Atlanta on March 1.

Harvick finished second, while Dale Earnhardt Jr. placed third. Joey Logano took fourth, and Brad Keselowski earned fifth. Pole-sitter Kurt Busch placed 14th.

Johnson's victory put him within 90 points of Harvick, 316-206, atop the 2015 Sprint Cup Series standings.

NASCAR's Sprint Cup season continues with the Food City 500 at Bristol, Tenn next Sunday night.