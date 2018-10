Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan and I today talked about the Twins loss to the Padres, Jose Berrios, Zack Granite, the future of the Twins, the Vikings, Laquon Treadwell, Michael Floyd, Mikael Granlund's new contract, Melo Timble and more. Listen to conversation below.

