Jets Shut Out Wild In Game Four

The Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 2-0 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Jets now lead the best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series 3-1.

The Wild received some bad news before the game when it was announced Zach Parise would miss Game Four, and likely the rest of the season, with a broken sternum.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele broke a scoreless tie with his second goal of the series at 19:32 of the first period. The Wild outshot the Jets 11-7 in the opening period.

Neither team scored in the second period, with the Wild being outshot 12-10.

Scheifele would add another goal into the empty net late in the third period to give Winnipeg insurance.

The Wild will now face a do-or-die Game Five Friday night in Winnipeg, where the Jets have won 11 straight games. Puck drop is set for 6:30 on AM 1390 KXSS.