The Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 7-2 Monday night in Manitoba. The Wild drops to 11-10-3 with the loss, ten points behind first-place St. Louis in the Central Division standings.

The Wild scored the first two goals of the game in the first period, with Jason Zucker scoring at 8:01 and Chris Stewart making the score 2-0 at 13:54. However, the Jets would score two before the end of the first period, two more in the second and three in the third to cap the rout.

The Wild will host the red-hot Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.