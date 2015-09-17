‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Classic Turd Ferguson Joke

If you missed Wednesday's episode of Jeopardy!, you missed a moment that will go down in the show's history.

During Final Jeopardy, a contestant wrote down, "What is the love ballad of Turd Ferguson?" Check it out below:

The woman, of course, is alluding to the name Norm MacDonald insists he be called in Saturday Night Live's "Celebrity Jeopardy!" sketch when he plays Burt Reynolds.

The woman's clever answer drew some laughs, as you might expect. It may even top host Alex Trebek's rapping ability when it comes to memorable moments on the long-running game show.