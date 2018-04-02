Jazz Top Timberwolves Sunday

The Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-97 Sunday night at Target Center. The Wolves fall to 44-34 on the season, 1.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Wolves were led by Andrew Wiggins' 23 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points in the loss. Minnesota was playing without starting point guard Jeff Teague, and Tyus Jones started in his place to score 15 points.

Former Timberwolf Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with 23 points on 9-14 shooting while also adding seven rebounds and three assists. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for Utah in the win.