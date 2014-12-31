Jazz Outlast Wolves Tuesday

The Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-94 Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. The loss drops the Wolves to 5-25 on the season.

The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter but the Wolves could not pull through in crunch time for the win.

Shabazz Muhammad scored 30 points for Minnesota in the loss, while Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points.

Gordon Hayward and Trey Burke each had 26 points in the win for the Jazz, who improve to 11-21 on the season.

The Wolves host Sacramento on Thursday night.