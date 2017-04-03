‘Jacks Win Silver Cup Title

The Granite City Lumberjacks beat the Metro Jets 2-1 Sunday afternoon to capture the Silver Cup trophy as national champions of the NA3HL. The win gives the Lumberjacks the Silver Cup for the third time in team history.

The Jacks trailed 1-0 heading into the second period before Ryan Smith and Sartell's Matthew Moran scored less than a minute apart to give Granite City a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish. Mac Berglove made 35 saves in the championship game and was named the tournament MVP after the game.