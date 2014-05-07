Indians Top Twins Tuesday Night In Cleveland

The Indians beat the Twins 4-2 in Cleveland Tuesday night. Starting pitcher Sam Deduno allowed four runs over the game’s first two innings to dig the Twins a hole in his first start since last season.

Deduno went five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks. Josh Tomlin made his season debut for the Indians, earning the win with 6.2 innings of one run, four-hit ball.

The Twins lone offensive highlight was a solo home run from Chris Colabello in the seventh inning, his fourth of the season.