Indians Top Twins 4-1 Sunday in Cleveland
The Twins lost 4-1 in Cleveland today as the Indians salvaged the final game of the 3-game series.
Shane Bieber threw 5 2/3 innings with 10 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win. Eduardo Escobar went 3-4 with an RBI for the Twins.
Jake Odorizzi allowed 4 earned runs in 5 innings to take the loss.
The Twins fall to 31-37 and are 5 games back of Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.
The Twins host the Red Sox at 7:10 Tuesday night, pregame on WJON at 6:30.