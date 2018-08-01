MINNEAPOLIS -- For the second time in four games, the Twins were held off the scoreboard, this time by the AL Central leading Indians.

The Twins' bats were quiet against Indians starter Carlos Carrasco , who went over 7 innings, giving up zero earned runs and only 4 hits while racking up 10 strikeouts. Brand Hand picked up the save for the tribe in the 9th. The Indians ended up taking the series on their 2-0 win.

Twins starter Adalberto Mejia went 5 innings, with no earned runs.

Shortstop Jorge Polanco was the lone Twin that managed more than one hit. Going 2 for 4 on the day.

The Twins take on the Royals next, you can hear that game Friday night right here on WJON.