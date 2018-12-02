Husky Women’s Basketball Team Falls to UMD

The Huskies lost to the University of Minnesota-Duluth 53-42 in the Northern Sun conference opener on Saturday afternoon.

SCSU started the game out strong. A half-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter put them up 15-9 going into the second quarter. However, UMD out-scored the Huskies 18-4 in the second to enter the half with a 27-19 lead.

Late in the third quarter, the Huskies trailed by as many as 21 points. They played hard in the fourth, holding UMD to four points while scoring 12 of their own, but could not come away with the win.

Brehna Evans led the team with eight points. Katrina Theis added six. Nikki Kilboten snatched a game-high nine rebounds while Tori Wortz and Madelin Dammann each recorded five.

The Huskies fall to 3-2 and return to the court on Friday, Dec. 7th to take on the University of Mary in North Dakota.