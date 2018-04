The St. Cloud State men's hockey team lost 3-1 Friday at home against Nebaska-Omaha.

Dennis Cholowski scored the lone SCSU goal in the 2nd period. The Huskies fall to 3-5-1 in the NCHC and 7-7-1 overall.

The Huskies host Omaha again Saturday at 7:07, pregame on REV 96.7 at 6:30.