Huskies Win Big in OT

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team got back in the win column against the Minnesota State University-Mankato Mavericks.

The two teams played a tight first half. At the break, SCSU held a slim lead, 39-36, thanks to a three-point buzzer beater. In the second half, the Huskies led by as many as 12. They started to slip in the fourth quarter and allowed MSU to come back. At the end of regulation, the game was all tied up 71-71.

The extra period kicked off with several missed opportunities by both teams. The Mavericks scored first to gain a 72-71 advantage. The Huskies dropped several free throws of their own and held on to win 77-74.

Gage Davis led the team with 28 points. Brindley Theisen added 11. Sean Smith was the leading rebounder with 10 rebounds and 10 points.

The Huskies improve to 13-5 and 8-4 NSIC. They will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 25th when they host the Northern State University Wolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.